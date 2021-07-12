Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Monteverde, Costa Rica
Related tags
insect
Butterfly Images
wildlife
close up
detail
wings
Beautiful Pictures & Images
HD Tropical Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
macro
Texture Backgrounds
costa rica
Nature Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
moth
panther
mammal
jaguar
Free images
Related collections
Moon and stars
159 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
Moon Images & Pictures
Star Images
Space Images & Pictures
Fashion
77 photos
· Curated by Tran Mau Tri Tam
fashion
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Churches
205 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
building