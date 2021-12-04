Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shi Min Teh
@moppity
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Singapore, Singapore
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 650D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Tendon bowl
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
singapore
Food Images & Pictures
tendon
landscape food
don
miso soup
fried food
japanese food
jap food
japanese cuisine
bowl
meal
dish
plant
fried chicken
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Playing House (Interior Décor)
202 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
House Images
decor
interior
Classic Cars
94 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
classic car
Car Images & Pictures
Vintage Backgrounds
Makers: Cat and Ben
16 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
picture