Go to AJAYA SHRESTHA's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in black and brown floral dress
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Pokhara, Nepal
Published on Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

#mehndi #nepalibride #pokhara

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

pokhara
nepal
face
human
People Images & Pictures
skin
Tattoo Images & Pictures
henna
finger
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Gaming
95 photos · Curated by Morgane Falaize
gaming
game
electronic
Instrumental
349 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
instrumental
Music Images & Pictures
guitar
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking