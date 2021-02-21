Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Leung
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 22, 2021
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Brown Backgrounds
pollen
Flower Images
blossom
daisy
daisies
petal
Free stock photos
Related collections
Into the Wild
395 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Education
594 photos
· Curated by Rita Basile
education
People Images & Pictures
human
Unsplash Local
91 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london