Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Maitrayee Raha
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Berhampore, West Bengal, India
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Kingfisher bird sitting during daytime
Related tags
berhampore
west bengal
india
Animals Images & Pictures
bee eater
Birds Images
bluebird
jay
beak
Free pictures
Related collections
Light
56 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
night
Wilderness Artifacts
338 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wilderness
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
Food
98 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant