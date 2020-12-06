Go to Gaëtan Othenin-Girard's profile
@gatigato
Download free
silhouette of trees and mountains under blue sky and white clouds during daytime
silhouette of trees and mountains under blue sky and white clouds during daytime
Nendaz, Suisse
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Ursa Major in the Swiss Alps.

Related collections

Awe
15 photos · Curated by Kindra Keller
awe
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking