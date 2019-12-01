Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Siavash Safi
@siavashs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Assen, Netherlands
Published
on
December 1, 2019
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ladybug in Autumn
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
assen
netherlands
ladybug
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
blossom
fungus
mushroom
bush
vegetation
produce
Food Images & Pictures
agaric
vegetable
Free pictures
Related collections
Reflection & Introspection
71 photos
· Curated by Tools For Motivation
reflection
People Images & Pictures
human
Happy Feet
117 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
feet
shoe
People Images & Pictures
Collection #66: Chris Coyier
9 photos
· Curated by Chris Coyier
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
silhouette