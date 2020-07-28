Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Ruiz
@jru1z
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
,
Travel
Share
Info
Joshua Tree, CA, USA
Published
on
July 28, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Long exposure in the desert.
Related tags
joshua tree
ca
usa
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
Desert Images
joshuatree
plants
HD Sky Wallpapers
exposure
Travel Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
California Pictures
HD Teal Wallpapers
plant
outdoors
astronomy
Outer Space Pictures
universe
Space Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
My first collection
718 photos
· Curated by Polina Gerasimova
outdoor
human
building
Landscape
20 photos
· Curated by albert kalugin
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
blues
5 photos
· Curated by Hilla
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers