Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Helene Immel
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
October 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bridal shower in the winter
Related collections
Fiestas
54 photos
· Curated by Paula Cano
fiesta
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Neutrals Wedding
28 photos
· Curated by Chloe Gahm
Wedding Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
wedding cake
mockups
48 photos
· Curated by Pop Gator
mockup
gift
present
Related tags
furniture
table
dining table
tabletop
tablecloth
home decor
pottery
saucer
coffee table
dating
HD Grey Wallpapers
present
table top
decor
places
Things Images
Party Backgrounds
Free stock photos