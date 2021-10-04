Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
[kaˈmeːli̯ə] ...
@camelieinpic
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Berlin, Germany
Published
on
October 4, 2021
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-PL7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Swan lake.
Related tags
berlin
germany
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
swan
nature photos
lake
HD Water Wallpapers
reflection
wildlife
animals in the wild
Nature Backgrounds
sun rays
swan lake
human
People Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Aerial
549 photos
· Curated by Shots by JFL
aerial
outdoor
aerial view
Lakes, Rivers & Streams
52 photos
· Curated by laze.life
stream
river
lake
Earth Tones
83 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
interior
HD City Wallpapers