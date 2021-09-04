Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kathleen Culbertson
@auntcake49
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mordecai Village, Raleigh, NC, USA
Published
on
September 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mordecai village
raleigh
nc
usa
arbour
garden
outdoors
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
Backgrounds
Related collections
Underwater
256 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
underwater
sea
swimming
Miniatures
22 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban
The Winter Issue
65 photos
· Curated by Rucksack Magazine
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers