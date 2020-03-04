Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
calf
Free pictures
Related collections
CAMPEX
58 photos
· Curated by iago Igor
campex
Animals Images & Pictures
Cow Images & Pictures
cow
156 photos
· Curated by Nancy Reibe
Cow Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Digital Arts
34 photos
· Curated by Florian Perchtold
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
cattle