I shot this picture during my incredible road trip across 17 states. We were exploring the bayou in Slidell and we stumbled upon this cute house by the water. Jp Valery is one of the best photographers in Montréal, QC. He’s a self-taught photographer passionate by his craft. He’s available for hire - no projects are too big or too small - and can be contacted at contact@jpvalery.photo. Don’t hesitate to contact Jp Valery if you’re looking for a talented photographer in Montreal, Quebec with great photography services.