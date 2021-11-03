Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Genevieve Curry
@salt_collector
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 3, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
water dropslets on leaves
fall leaves
water droplets
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
droplet
Nature Images
Free pictures
Related collections
marine
135 photos · Curated by Jenna S
marine
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers
Collection #106: Nathan Kontny
9 photos · Curated by Nathan Kontny
collection
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Motors
73 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
motor
Car Images & Pictures
Vintage Backgrounds