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Ezra Jeffrey-Comeau
emcomeau
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2 ducks on rock silhouette during golden hour
A moment of heart
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 30, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
building
sunset
animal
bird
architecture
sunrise
silhouette
sunlight
dawn
outdoors
dusk
red sky
stork
waterfowl
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