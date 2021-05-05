Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Wheels
177 photos · Curated by Sharon Scott
wheel
vehicle
transportation
Light Painting
1,221 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
light painting
Light Backgrounds
night
Skateboard
123 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Skateboard Wallpapers
Sports Images
skate
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking