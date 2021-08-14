Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jo Round
@fred_p
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
South Africa
Published
on
August 14, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Zebra Crossing
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
south africa
zebra
road
safari
zebra crossing
bush
wildlife
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
tarmac
asphalt
zoo
Tiger Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Public domain images
Related collections
Romance
676 photos
· Curated by Andrea P
romance
couple
Love Images
Sparkles
76 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night
Renewable Energy
63 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
renewable
energy
Cloud Pictures & Images