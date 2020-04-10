Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gio Bartlett
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 11, 2020
DMC-GH4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bumblebee on a flower.
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
pollen
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Flower Images
daisy
daisies
blossom
hornet
wasp
andrena
asteraceae
Free images
Related collections
Collection #63: Andrew Chen
8 photos
· Curated by Andrew Chen
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Collection #65: James Allworth
7 photos
· Curated by James Allworth
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Detox
56 photos
· Curated by Katie Lightning
detox
plant
Flower Images