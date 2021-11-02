Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bjorn Pierre
@bjornpierre
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 2, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
magnifying
head
scissors
weapon
blade
weaponry
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
leafy
152 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
leafy
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Inspiration Diverse
316 photos
· Curated by Cecile Rayssiguier
inspiration
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Great New Zealand Collection (NZ)
74 photos
· Curated by Werner Sevenster
nz
zealand
new