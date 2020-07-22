Go to Francine Rambousek's profile
@fran_1102
Download free
purple flower in tilt shift lens
purple flower in tilt shift lens
Damascus, PA, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Macro horizontal angle of a pink lily shot in the afternoon.

Related collections

Purple foliage
18 photos · Curated by Brooke Smith
foliage
HD Purple Wallpapers
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking