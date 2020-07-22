Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Francine Rambousek
@fran_1102
Download free
Share
Info
Damascus, PA, USA
Published on
July 22, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Macro horizontal angle of a pink lily shot in the afternoon.
Related collections
Purple foliage
18 photos
· Curated by Brooke Smith
foliage
HD Purple Wallpapers
plant
330 - Floral Intimacy
113 photos
· Curated by Vee W
HD Floral Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
CONSINEE PINKS
43 photos
· Curated by Meg Uren
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Related tags
Flower Images
plant
petal
blossom
damascus
pa
usa
geranium
flowerphotography
nikon
trumpetlily
macrophotography
afternoon
afternoonphotography
lily
HD Pink Wallpapers
fuchsia
naturephotography
iris
Brown Backgrounds
Free pictures