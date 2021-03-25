Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Triras Manandhar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kyanjin Gompa, Langtang, Nepal
Published on
March 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kyanjin gompa
langtang
nepal
astronomy
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HD Black Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Outer Space Pictures
Space Images & Pictures
universe
night
starry sky
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #115: Andrew Wilkinson
6 photos
· Curated by Andrew Wilkinson
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Facade
98 photos
· Curated by Lauren Blackwell
facade
HD City Wallpapers
building
GOLD
35 photos
· Curated by Hadar Berkovich
HD Gold Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images