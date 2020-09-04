Go to Elisa Stone's profile
@ecjs
Download free
brown and black butterfly on yellow flower
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
Butterfly Images
monarch
plant
pollen
Public domain images

Related collections

This is My Song
78 photos · Curated by Aaron Burden
song
Music Images & Pictures
hand
Home Decor + Design
173 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Design Wallpapers
decor
home
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking