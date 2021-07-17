Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 18, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Efate, Vanuatu
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
vegetation
vanuatu
pacific
island
sunlight
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Light Backgrounds
flare
oak
outdoors
Public domain images
Related collections
That Asian Life
244 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
asian
People Images & Pictures
human
International Women's Day
183 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Blooms
171 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
bloom
Flower Images
plant