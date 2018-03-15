Go to Artur Rutkowski's profile
@alienowicz
Download free
lake surrounded by mountain
lake surrounded by mountain
Mały Staw, Karpacz, PolandPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Lake in Karkonosze Mountains

Related collections

Poland
7 photos · Curated by Krzysztof Dziwny
poland
outdoor
Summer Images & Pictures
HCP
40 photos · Curated by Paulina Marus
hcp
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking