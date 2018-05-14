We decided to ride back from the Erawan national park, a bit away from Kanchanaburi city and we know we will miss golden hour as the ride takes almost 2 hours to reach. In the middle, we saw the golden hour in our scooter’s rear mirror. We know for sure that we can’t miss this, so we took the next detour towards the right which basically went into a small farm and a dead end road. We saw the golden sun settling down behind the Thai mountains. One of the best sunsets I’ve seen in a very long time.