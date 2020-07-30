Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Amit Gaur
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
varanasi
uttar pradesh
india
kumbha mela
People Images & Pictures
human
leisure activities
musical instrument
guitar
Musician Pictures
crowd
People Images & Pictures
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
face
performer
poster
advertisement
Free images
Related collections
Glow
411 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
glow
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Collection #120: The Creators Project
10 photos
· Curated by The Creators Project
HD Wallpapers
Sports Images
HQ Background Images
Retro
29 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers