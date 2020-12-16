Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Renata V Zarpelon
@renatazarpelon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 16, 2020
Apple, iPhone XR
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
hydrangea
hortencia
garden
greenery
purple flower
yard
provence
blossom
geranium
dahlia
outdoors
iris
vegetation
bush
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Unsplash Book
104 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
DEEP BLUE
35 photos
· Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Christmas
40 photos
· Curated by Kaylee McNulty
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures