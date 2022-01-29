Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ted Johnsson
@ted_johnsson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Buddha Images
stone texture
buddha statue
overgrown
Nature Images
moss
stone statue
statue
rock
buddhism
Best Stone Pictures & Images
worship
HD Art Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Ho Ho Holidays
516 photos · Curated by Katie Smith
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Warm Toned Mediterranean
119 photos · Curated by Emily June
building
architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tokyo
72 photos · Curated by Fanny Delahaye
tokyo
japan
building