Go to Ted Johnsson's profile
@ted_johnsson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoCanon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Buddha Images
stone texture
buddha statue
overgrown
Nature Images
moss
stone statue
statue
rock
buddhism
Best Stone Pictures & Images
worship
HD Art Wallpapers
Free stock photos

Related collections

Tokyo
72 photos · Curated by Fanny Delahaye
tokyo
japan
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking