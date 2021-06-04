Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arun Prakash
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mysore, Karnataka, India
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mysore
karnataka
india
indian
red top
fair
sandles
model
lisha
model shoot
mysore palace
black jeans
human
People Images & Pictures
face
plant
female
blossom
Flower Images
photography
Free stock photos
Related collections
Flat Lay Inspiration
35 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
inspiration
lay
flat
Spring Tones 🌸
124 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
iPhone wallpapers
19 photos
· Curated by Jon Flobrant
HD iPhone Wallpapers
plant
HD Wallpapers