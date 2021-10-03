Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Erik Mclean
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
building
path
bridge
trail
boardwalk
plant
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
banister
handrail
walkway
railing
Backgrounds
Related collections
Water
253 photos
· Curated by Abigail Naidu
HD Water Wallpapers
wafe
outdoor
Fall
149 photos
· Curated by Valeri Azevedo
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
Just Add Type | Vol. 1°
497 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds