Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rafiee Artist
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7SM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Medium view of a young man holding a potato
Related tags
face
human
People Images & Pictures
plant
beard
accessories
accessory
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
man
finger
Creative Commons images
Related collections
NOTHING BUT FLOWERS
852 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Flower Images
plant
petal
You Can't Take The Sky From Me
93 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
political
319 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
political
human
People Images & Pictures