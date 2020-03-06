Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniel Joshua
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
on
March 6, 2020
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lucknow
uttar pradesh
india
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Butterfly Images
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
monarch
Free stock photos
Related collections
Hindi
46 photos
· Curated by La Jung
hindi
india
human
Butterfly
112 photos
· Curated by Ania Archer
Butterfly Images
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
Butterfly
28 photos
· Curated by Richard Grainger
Butterfly Images
invertebrate
insect