Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wengang Zhai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
the texture on the green leaf
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Tree Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
FLORA
77 photos
· Curated by AP Saada
flora
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Nature Textures
800 photos
· Curated by Wellington Ferreira
Texture Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Plant Kingdom
296 photos
· Curated by Indi.cade
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor