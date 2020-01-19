Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anton
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stephansplatz, Vienna, Austria
Published on
January 19, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sugared almonds at the Christmas market
Related tags
stephansplatz
vienna
austria
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
plant
vegetable
nut
Free stock photos
Related collections
Conifer
66 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
conifer
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
night
202 photos
· Curated by spear spear
night
Star Images
outdoor
green
452 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora