Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Agto Nugroho
Available for hire
Download free
Jakarta, Indonesia
Published on
May 14, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
embroidery
Share
Info
Related collections
PROQUINAL STOCK
12 photos
· Curated by Annie Botía
human
building
factory
Ate Up Apparel Brand Video
3 photos
· Curated by Tyler Williams
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
LB
14 photos
· Curated by Christie Currie
lb
HD Grey Wallpapers
fashion
Related tags
indonesia
machine
jakarta
sewing
embroidery
work
line
bokeh
machinary
factory
big
huge
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
lathe
Creative Commons images