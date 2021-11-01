Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lucy Green
@lucygreen2
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 1, 2021
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., FE47,X43
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
leaves
autumn morning
sunshine
vegetation
plant
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
land
HD Water Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
rainforest
grove
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
wilderness
Jungle Backgrounds
chair
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
October Afternoon
137 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
october
plant
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Collection #68: Photoshop Team
8 photos
· Curated by Photoshop Team
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
road
Portrait Mode
358 photos
· Curated by Mihir Sumant
portrait
plant
outdoor