Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sam
@sam_bad
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
dome
architecture
building
HD Purple Wallpapers
steeple
tower
spire
mosque
Free images
Related collections
Beauty of Photography
127 photos · Curated by Hilthart Pedersen
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Minimalist
85 photos · Curated by Luky Wiranda
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
minimal
building
Collection #48: Dave Gamache
9 photos · Curated by Dave Gamache
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images