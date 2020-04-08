Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lexy Lammerink
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bali
indonesia
plant
vase
house plant
HD Green Wallpapers
cafe
bright
Light Backgrounds
air
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
tabletop
furniture
hardwood
lamp
flooring
jar
pottery
blossom
Backgrounds
Related collections
background
70 photos
· Curated by Alenka
HQ Background Images
plant
Flower Images
House Plant Marketing
27 photos
· Curated by Madlis Workshop
House Images
plant
house plant
HEALTH
163 photos
· Curated by Ksen T
Health Images
plant
human