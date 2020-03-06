Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eric Longstaff
@ericlo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tenaya Lake, California, USA
Published
on
March 6, 2020
Apple, iPhone 7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Tenaya Lake, Yosemite National Park
Related tags
tenaya lake
California Pictures
usa
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
lake
yosemite
national park
Nature Images
mountain range
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
peak
ice
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
wilderness
promontory
abies
fir
Backgrounds
Related collections
Hot Air Balloons
58 photos
· Curated by Ethan Hunter
hot air balloon
Balloon Images
ball
rain
38 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
drop
Coffee
68 photos
· Curated by Stef Díaz
Coffee Images
drink
cup