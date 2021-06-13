Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gio Gix
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lugano, Svizzera
Published
on
June 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lugano
svizzera
embroidery
embroidery hoop
ivory
my world
HD Pattern Wallpapers
stitch
Backgrounds
Related collections
Embroidery
52 photos
· Curated by Marina Meyer
embroidery
craft
HD Pattern Wallpapers
a
33 photos
· Curated by Atrodish Creation
a
Flower Images
plant
embroidery
13 photos
· Curated by Sunny Kim
ecbriedery
embroidery
HD Pattern Wallpapers