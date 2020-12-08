Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sonia Gupta
@sogupta05
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Takapuna Beach, Auckland, New Zealand
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Nature at its best
Related tags
takapuna beach
auckland
new zealand
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
sea
outdoors
shoreline
coast
Beach Images & Pictures
sand
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
HD Scenery Wallpapers
land
sea waves
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #194: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
The Grid
70 photos
· Curated by Kirill
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
urban
The Floral Collection
251 photos
· Curated by Alison Costa
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant