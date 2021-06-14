Go to Victória Duarte's profile
@vicduarte
Download free
red and black butterfly perched on green plant during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS Rebel T100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Borboleta polinizando uma florzinha

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

insect
HD Wallpapers
borboleta
natureza
Butterfly Images
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Birds Images
plant
firefly
vegetation
photo
photography
Free images

Related collections

Scotland
237 photos · Curated by Sholto Ramsay
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Romance
676 photos · Curated by Andrea P
romance
couple
Love Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking