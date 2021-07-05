Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mastars
@mastars
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
die casting
Related tags
die casting
weaponry
blade
weapon
scissors
aluminium
Free pictures
Related collections
Shadows & Silhouettes
273 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
shadow
silhouette
Cloud Pictures & Images
Express It
139 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
sign
word
united state
Space
285 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
night