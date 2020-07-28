Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dorothea OLDANI
@dorographie
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Golzernsee, Silenen, Switzerland
Published
on
July 28, 2020
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M1
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Spring in the Swiss Alps
Related tags
golzernsee
silenen
switzerland
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
road
slope
ice
peak
gravel
dirt road
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Plants
277 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
plant
flora
HD Green Wallpapers
Collection #185: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Flag Images & Pictures
united state
America Images & Photos
Winter
38 photos
· Curated by Hollowed Witch
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor