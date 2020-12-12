Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ceyda Çiftci
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
İstanbul, Türkiye
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
i̇stanbul
türkiye
plant
cafe
botanic
urban
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
jar
potted plant
pottery
vase
blossom
Flower Images
planter
pot
geranium
Creative Commons images
Related collections
pen and ink
144 photos
· Curated by Srividya R
building
plant
House Images
Plants
30 photos
· Curated by Apolline Gaillard
plant
Flower Images
outdoor
plant store
24 photos
· Curated by Mari Gil
store
plant
potted plant