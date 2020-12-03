Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mick Haupt
@rocinante_11
Download free
Share
Info
St. Petersburg, FL, USA
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bokeh image of holiday lights at Christmas.
Related collections
Breakfast
56 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
pancake
Collection #54: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
desk
HD Wood Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
NYC
467 photos
· Curated by nathan lewis
nyc
building
HD City Wallpapers
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
festival
crowd
st. petersburg
fl
usa
Light Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
pants
Blur Backgrounds
bokeh
People Images & Pictures
experimental
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Creative Commons images