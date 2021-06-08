Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ben Trapp
@bentrapp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 8, 2021
iPhone XS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The view from Columbia Rock, Yosemite Valley
Related tags
yosemite national park
columbia rock
yosemite
half dome
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
vegetation
Mountain Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
land
rainforest
mountain range
slope
HD Scenery Wallpapers
peak
Jungle Backgrounds
countryside
Free stock photos
Related collections
Farmland and Fields
506 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
farmland
field
farm
Watch the Sky
210 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
Collection #133: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor