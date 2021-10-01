Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rupinder Singh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published
4d
ago
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kolkata
west bengal
india
indian celebration
cultural
culture
indian ritual
indian wedding
indian wedding photography
traditional
Celebration Images
colourful
rituals
traditions
indian tradition
human
People Images & Pictures
skin
finger
apparel
Backgrounds
Related collections
Ocean Bliss
44 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
outdoor
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nordic
38 photos
· Curated by Adrian Diaconescu
nordic
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #28: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor