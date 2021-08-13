Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shivendu Shukla
@shivendushukla
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 13, 2021
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Indian farms.
Related tags
farmer
india
farms
open space
greenery
farmlands
farming
manjhariya
fatehpur chaurasi
uttar pradesh
indian village
human
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
field
countryside
grassland
land
farm
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Food for Thought
104 photos
· Curated by Max Brown
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
Summer Tones
155 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Flowers
763 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
Flower Images
plant
flora