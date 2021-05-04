Go to Marko Kelecevic's profile
@markokelecevic
Download free
blue and white chair under white umbrella on beach during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lefkada, Greece
Published on iPhone XR
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Photo taken in Lefkada, Greece with view on turquoise sea.

Related collections

PW_Blue_Sea
35 photos · Curated by Aleksandra Vasina
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
42
6 photos · Curated by Sandra Stowe
42
HD Blue Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
Greece
56 photos · Curated by Michele Barton-Verdi
greece
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking